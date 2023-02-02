Left Menu

Ed Sheeran says social media absence propelled by 'turbulent things' in personal life

'The Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran recently revealed in a video message that he took a break from social media as some 'turbulent things' happened in his personal life, reported Page Six.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:54 IST
Ed Sheeran. (Image Source/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran recently revealed in a video message that he took a break from social media as some 'turbulent things' happened in his personal life, reported Page Six. The singer recently returned to Instagram after remaining inactive for two months.

"I realize I haven't been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years," the 31-year-old told his 42 million followers. Sheeran told his fans, "The reason I'm making this video is, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things going on in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't feeling like that, And I know that sounds weird."

The singer, who will embark on his US tour in May, remained tight-lipped about what challenges he was forced to face away from the public eye, but did say that things are finally "looking up", reported Page Six. In May 2022, the singer announced that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed their daughter, Jupiter. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4x," he wrote on Instagram back then.

Sheeran and Seaborn began dating in 2015, before officially tying the knot in January 2019. The pair's love story goes back to high school. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

