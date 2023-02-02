'Selfiee' is a tribute to fans: Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Thursday said his upcoming feature ''Selfiee'' is a tribute to fans, to whom he owes his career.

Hashmi was speaking at the song launch event of ''Main Khiladi'' from ''Selfiee'', which was also attended by his co-star Akshay Kumar.

The latest version, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, is a remix of the popular track from the 1994 film ''Main Khiladi Tu Anari''. The original song featured Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together.

While interacting with the crowd at a college here, Hashmi said he was nervous about recreating the iconic track with its original star Kumar.

''I remember listening to this song when I was 16 years old, and it is such an iconic track. I was very nervous to dance with Akshay on this song. The best thing is Tanishk has not changed the song much.

''It is an exceptional track, hope everybody likes it. You all have to make the song hit,'' the actor, known for films such as ''Murder'', ''The Dirty Picture'', and ''Shanghai'', said.

''This film is for the fans, it is a tribute to the fans. 'Aap log hain toh hum hain, hamari filmein hain (We owe our films to you)','' he added.

Kumar too said he is grateful to his fans.

The upcoming drama-comedy, directed by Raj Mehta, is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama ''Driving Licence'', which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

''Selfiee'' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films, along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film is scheduled to be released on February 24.

