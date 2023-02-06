Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: At Sunday's Grammys, will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album?; Bodies of three missing rappers found in Detroit basement and more

Now the growing popularity of the video game industry and years of advocacy from game composers will be reflected in the 2023 Grammy Awards as the Recording Academy announced its inaugural "Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media" category.

Entertainment News Roundup: At Sunday's Grammys, will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album?; Bodies of three missing rappers found in Detroit basement and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

At Sunday's Grammys, will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album?

Pop superstar Beyonce, winner of more Grammy awards than any other female artist, has never taken home the coveted album of the year trophy at the music industry's highest honors. That could change on Sunday, according to industry experts and awards pundits, although it is not a sure thing in a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, pop musician Harry Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Bodies of three missing rappers found in Detroit basement

The remains of three rappers reported missing in late January have been discovered in the basement of an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, the victims of a homicide, police said on Friday. The bodies of Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker were found in the "rat-infested" basement by Detroit police officers conducting an unrelated investigation, said Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police.

Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys

Whether it is the catchy chime of a chip tune, the melodies of the metaverse or the latest trending “Super Mario Bros” remix — video game music is seemingly boundless. Now the growing popularity of the video game industry and years of advocacy from game composers will be reflected in the 2023 Grammy Awards as the Recording Academy announced its inaugural “Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media” category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

