Left Menu

Japanese artist turns heads with freaky flesh-like accessories

A Japanese DJ has found a new calling making freaky flesh-like accessories such as severed finger ink stamps, pendants with blinking eyes and purses with gaping mouths and stubble, inspired by horror movie special effects. After his first artwork in 2017 was pictured on the cover of his debut album - a music mixer wrapped in a silicon flesh coating - Masataka Shishido, also known as DJ Doooo, has been commissioned to make dozens of other offbeat creations.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 06:30 IST
Japanese artist turns heads with freaky flesh-like accessories

A Japanese DJ has found a new calling making freaky flesh-like accessories such as severed finger ink stamps, pendants with blinking eyes and purses with gaping mouths and stubble, inspired by horror movie special effects.

After his first artwork in 2017 was pictured on the cover of his debut album - a music mixer wrapped in a silicon flesh coating - Masataka Shishido, also known as DJ Doooo, has been commissioned to make dozens of other offbeat creations. "In the beginning almost everyone felt it was gross," Shishido, 36, told Reuters, wearing a disco ball with a blinking eye on a chain around his neck.

"Once people learnt that it's an artwork with some specific function, they started saying that it's cute and interesting." Shishido says his art is often made-to-order by customers who request their own body parts on the items. He draws the designs by hand before a Tokyo studio called Amazing Studio JUR takes up to two months to turn the concept into reality.

The bespoke items do not come cheap: USB devices and the ink stamps in the shape of fingers cost around 150,000 yen ($1,166), while the disco ball he wears costs about 580,000 yen ($4,500). His art has caught the attention of celebrities, Shishido said. American rapper Lil Yachty posted a video of himself clutching one of his blinking balls on social media in 2021.

Out on the streets of Tokyo, his creations also turn heads. "It's like so realistic that it definitely takes you by surprise," said Laura Teale, 22, an Australian tourist who stopped to ask Masataka about the artwork hanging from his neck near the capital's bustling Shibuya Crossing.

"I feel it's too real. I feel a little bit gross, but it's really cool," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global
4
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023