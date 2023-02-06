List of Grammy winners in top categories

Winners on Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards: — Best R and B Song: "CUFF IT," Beyonce — Best country album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson — Best pop vocal album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles.

— Best rock album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne — Best rock performance: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile — Best rock song: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile — Best rap performance: ''The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar — Best rap song: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar — Best melodic rap performance: "WAIT FOR U," Future featuring Drake and Tems — Best R and B album: "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper — Best R and B performance: "Hrs and Hrs," Muni Long — Best traditional R and B performance: "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" by Beyoncé — Best progressive R and B album: "Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy — Best alternative music performance: "Chaise Longue" by Wet Leg — Best alternative music album: "Wet Leg," Wet Leg — Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: "Finding Me," Viola Davis — Best traditional pop vocal album: "Higher," Michael Bublé — Best solo country solo performance: "Live Forever," Willie Nelson — Best country duo/group performance: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde — Best country album: "'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson — Best music video: "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift.

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff — Best comedy album: "The Closer," Dave Chappelle — Best musical theatre album: "Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)" — Best music film: "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" — Best song written for visual media: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda — Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy — Best Americana album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile — Best Americana performance: "Made Up Mind," Bonnie Raitt — Best American roots song: "Just Like That...," Bonnie Raitt — Best dance/electronic recording: "Break My Soul," Beyoncé — Best metal performance: "Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi — Best engineered, non-classical album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles — Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto" — Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto," Germaine Franco

