Grammys 2023: Sam Smith and Kim Petras win 'Best Pop Duo' for 'Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammys in the 'Best Pop Duo' for their song 'Unholy'. In fact, as they went up to accept the award, Petras said that she's the first transgender woman to win in that category, which earned them huge applause from the audience.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 08:22 IST
Sam Smith and Kim Petras (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'Unholy' song by Sam Smith and Kim Petras is everywhere and the Recording Academy is here for it too! The duo won the Grammys in the 'Best Pop Duo' for their song 'Unholy'. In fact, as they went up to accept the award, Petras said that she's the first transgender woman to win in that category, which earned them huge applause from the audience.

Both the artists had only one nomination this year and well, good news for their fans, they have won it! Earlier they channelled their 'Unholy' avatar as they arrived on the red carpet in a red ensemble. Along with Sam Smith and Kim Petras were drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik.

Smith looked extremely fashionable in a huge red cloak, walking cane and a red hat. Petras, on the other hand, came as a gothic bride in a short red dress a huge neckpiece and a veil. Talking about other winners, Harry Styles has won the award for his album 'Harry's House' in Best Pop Vocal Album category. Beyonce aka Queen B won the award in 'Best R&B Song' category for 'Cuff It'.

Willie Nelson won the 'Best Country Album' award. Viola Davis, who won a Grammy for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me at the Premiere Ceremony, became the third Black woman in history to reach EGOT status.

Trevor Noah is hosting the awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

