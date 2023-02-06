Left Menu

Grammys 2023: Finally! Queen B has arrived

After everyone thought Beyonce aka Queen B wouldn't make it to the Grammys this year, she arrived in style!

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 08:33 IST
Beyonce (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After everyone thought Beyonce aka Queen B wouldn't make it to the Grammys award event this year, she arrived in style! Queen B has the highest number of nominations this year - nine in total. She's nominated in the categories - 'Record Of The Year' for 'Break My Soul', 'Album Of The Year' for 'RENAISSANCE', 'Song Of The Year' for 'Break My Soul', 'Best Dance/Electronic Music Album' for 'RENAISSANCE', 'Best R&B Performance' for 'Virgo's Groove', 'Best Traditional R&B Performance' for 'Plastic Off the Sofa', 'Best R&B Song' for 'Cuff It', and 'Best Song Written For Visual Media' for 'Be Alive [From King Richard]'.

Out of these, she has won 'Best R&B Song' for 'Cuff It' until now. Talking about Beyonce's outfit, she looked extremely beautiful and radiant in a metallic corset gown in champagne and silver hues.

Earlier, host Trevor Noah informed the audience that Beyonce was going to arrive late owing to traffic. Beyonce is one of the most-nominated artists ever along with her husband Jay-Z, who also holds 88 nominations in total!

While she has already won one award, she will shatter the record for the singer with the most Grammy Awards if she wins more than three awards tonight. With 31 honours under his belt, conductor Georg Solti currently holds the title. (Last year, Beyonce became the most-awarded female musician in history when she received her 28th golden gramophone.) (ANI)

