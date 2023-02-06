Left Menu

Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys red carpet

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:26 IST
Cardi B (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
American rapper Cardi B rocked the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning custom-made gown crafted by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.

Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys.

''@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose,'' the Delhi-based designer captioned his post.

''True Blue, baby I love you,'' wrote Cardi B as she shared her pictures dressed in Gupta's ensemble piece.

Last year, Gupta dressed rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

