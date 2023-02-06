Left Menu

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims best album

American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist. Styles triumphed over a formidable, wide-ranging field that included Beyonce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:26 IST
Beyonce (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category to British singer Harry Styles. Beyonce picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the 31 trophies collected by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

Despite her success over the years, the 41-year-old Beyonce had never claimed the best album trophy. Harry Styles took home that honor on Sunday for "Harry's House." "I've been so inspired by every artist in this category," a surprised Styles said as he accepted the award.

Lizzo's "About Damn Time" won record of the year, and Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" earned song of the year. American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist.

Styles triumphed over a formidable, wide-ranging field that included Beyonce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA. Bad Bunny took home the award for best música urbana album for "Un Verano Sin Ti." For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

Honorees were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

