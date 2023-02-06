Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win; Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims best album

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win Actor Viola Davis on Sunday won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me," granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. Beyonce picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album, bringing her career total to 32.

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win; Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims best album
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win

Actor Viola Davis on Sunday won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me," granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. Davis is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims best album

Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category to British singer Harry Styles. Beyonce picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the 31 trophies collected by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

