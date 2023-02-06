Left Menu

Grammys 2023: Lizzo says Beyonce "changed my life" as she wins Record of the Year award

American rapper and singer Lizzo has won the 2023 Grammy Award in the Record of the Year category for her special single 'About Damn Time'.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:10 IST
Grammys 2023: Lizzo says Beyonce "changed my life" as she wins Record of the Year award
Lizzo (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and singer Lizzo has won the 2023 Grammy Award in the Record of the Year category for her special single 'About Damn Time'. In her victory speech, Lizzo praised musicians who had influenced her, including Prince and Beyonce, whom she referred to as "the artist of our lives," a reference to Adele's statements about Beyonce at the 2017 Grammys.

Talking about Queen B, she said, "I skipped school to see you perform. You changed my life. The way you make me feel, I was like, 'I wanna make people feel the same!'" For the Record of the Year honour, she beat out ABBA, Adele, Beyonce, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Steve Lacy.

Earlier, Lizzo turned the Crypto.com Arena into church at the 2023 Grammys with a gospel-tinged performance of 'Special'. She opened the performance with a snippet of her hit song 'About Damn Time' before fusing a gospel choir with electric guitars for an uplifting rendition of 'Special'. Lizzo earned a total of five Grammy nominations this year for 'Special' and 'About Damn Time', including album of the year, pop vocal album, song of the year, record of the year and pop solo performance.

She started the night with three Grammy wins under her belt from 2020 for best pop solo performance for 'Truth Hurts', best traditional R&B performance for 'Jerome' and best urban contemporary album for 'Cuz I Love You: Deluxe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global
4
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023