Left Menu

Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins 'Album of the Year'

Harry Styles has won the most prized Grammy trophy! Harry has won the award for 'Album of the year' for his album 'Harry's House'!

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:10 IST
Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins 'Album of the Year'
Harry Styles (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Harry Styles has won the most prized Grammy trophy! Harry has won the award for 'Album of the year' for his album 'Harry's House'! He won against big names - 'Abba' - Voyage, Adele - 30, Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyonce - Renaissance, Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days, Lizzo - Special, Coldplay - Music of the Spheres.

"I think on nights like tonight, it's important for us to remember there is no such thing as best in music," Harry said while accepting the award. "This is really really kind, I'm so so grateful...this doesn't happen to people like me very often", he added.

This is Harry's second Grammy this year, he earlier won 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for his album 'Harry's House'. His album 'Harry's House' was nominated in six categories - Record of the Year ("As It Was"); Album of the Year (Harry's House); Song of the Year ("As It Was"); Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), a category he won at the 2021 GRAMMYs; Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House); and Best Music Video ("As It Was").

Harry Styles accepted the award wearing a cropped off-white blazer layered over a sequin vest-like top and camel-coloured pants. Harry earlier made a red carpet appearance in a glittery rainbow jumpsuit. With the low neckline, Harry flaunted his body full of tattoos and looked quite hot!

Meanwhile, Beyonce has scripted history by shattering the record for the singer with the most Grammy Awards. Beyonce won the award in 4 categories - Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global
4
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023