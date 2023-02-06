Left Menu

Samara Joy bags Best New Artist award at Grammys 2023

Samara Joy, a young jazz singer from the Bronx, New York, has won best new artist honour at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:34 IST
Samara Joy bags Best New Artist award at Grammys 2023
Samara Joy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Samara Joy, a young jazz singer from the Bronx, New York, won best new artist honour at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Monday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Olivia Rodrigo, who won the award in the category at last year's show, presented the award, describing it as "an award that has gone to heroes of mine, from The Beatles to Billie Eilish. ... It will always be a shining moment in my life."

Joy, who wore a red leather dress and a braided updo to accept her award, was visibly surprised and pleased when her name was announced as the winner. When accepting the prize on stage, she praised the talent in the room, thanking everyone for their efforts to the music industry, stating "all of you are very amazing to me."

"I've been singing all my life. ... Thank you so much for this honor, thank you to everyone who has listened to me and supported me," Joy said, adding: "To be here because of who I am ... to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I'm so thankful," reported The Hollywood Reporter. There were 10 artists nominated in the category, including Anitta, Omar Apollo, Muni Long and Latto.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Joy, who was born into a musical family, also thanked her grandparents and her father; her paternal grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon were founders of the Philadelphia gospel group, The Savettes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

