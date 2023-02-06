'Gamak Ghar' director Achal Mishra's 'Dhuin' to stream on MUBI
After the critical success of Gamak Ghar, director Achal Mishra is back with Darbhanga-set Dhuin, which will start streaming on MUBI India from February 10.Available in Hindi and Maithili, Dhuin, made its world premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2022 online. For Dhuin, Mishra returns once again to Darbhanga hometown, the setting of his debut film Gamak Ghar.
Available in Hindi and Maithili, ''Dhuin'', made its world premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2022 (online). The film stars Abhinav Jha, Bijay Kumar Sah, Prashant Rana and Ankush Prasad. For ''Dhuin'', Mishra returns once again to Darbhanga hometown, the setting of his debut film ''Gamak Ghar''. He has also produced and edited the film.
''Dhuin'' revolves around Pankaj, a small-town theatre actor dreaming of making it big in Mumbai. In the midst of financial hardship post-lockdown, he is forced to weigh his dreams against his family's obligations. ''Gamak Ghar'', a docu-fiction, marked his debut as a filmmaker.
