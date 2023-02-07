Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims album prize; New York Fashion Week: social media, economy could influence trends and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Born in the Bronx: Grammys celebrate 50th anniversary of hip-hop

The 65th annual Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Sunday with performances from some of the genre's top names, including Grandmaster Flash, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Salt-N-Pepa. Questlove of the Roots curated the tribute performance and served as producer and musical director.

Disney's Hong Kong service drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' reference

Walt Disney Co has cut an episode from the hit cartoon series "The Simpsons" that contains a reference to "forced labour camps" in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong, according to a check of the service. The episode "One Angry Lisa", which first aired in October on television, is not available on the U.S. company's Disney Plus streaming service in Hong Kong, according to a check by Reuters.

Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win

Actor Viola Davis on Sunday won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me," granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. Davis is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims album prize

Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at music's Grammy awards on Sunday but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category, this time to British singer Harry Styles. Beyonce added four Grammys to her collection, bringing her lifetime total to 32 and surpassing the tally of late classical conductor Georg Solti. She was nominated for nine awards this year.

New York Fashion Week: social media, economy could influence trends

Big brands and emerging labels will present their new collections at New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on Friday, seeking to entice trend-followers with their latest creations and perhaps some viral moments. From celebrity favorite Michael Kors to New York first-timer Heron Preston, more than 70 brands will be showcasing their autumn/winter 2023 designs around the city, according to the event's organizer, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Salman Rushdie releases new novel six months after stabbing attack

Salman Rushdie's new novel "Victory City" will be published on Tuesday, nearly six months after a man repeatedly stabbed the writer onstage during a lecture in New York state in what was widely condemned as an attack on freedom of expression.

Rushdie, 75, was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured by the stabbing, which happened more than three decades after Iran instructed Muslims to kill Rushdie because of what religious leaders said was blasphemy in his 1988 novel, "The Satanic Verses."

Key winners at music industry's 2023 Grammy Awards

The biggest names in the music industry gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Here is a list of winners in key categories:

(With inputs from agencies.)