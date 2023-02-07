Unleashing the Secrets of the Kohinoor: Bajpayee and Pandey Team Up for Must-See Documentary on Discovery+

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to return with director Neeraj Pandey for the second chapter in the "Secrets" franchise, "Secrets of the Kohinoor". The documentary series will explore the history and mystery surrounding the infamous diamond, and will be narrated by the talented Bajpayee. On Monday, Discovery+ took to its official Twitter account to unveil the first look of the upcoming series, which has generated a lot of buzz among fans who eagerly awaited the sequel to the popular franchise. The series, produced by Neeraj Pandey's production company Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath, promises to deliver sharp storytelling, thorough research, and impressive creative treatment. With Manoj Bajpayee's exceptional narrative skills and Neeraj Pandey's renowned filmmaking talent, audiences can expect a captivating and educational journey through time. "Secrets of the Kohinoor" will premiere on August 4th exclusively on Discovery+

Following the success of "Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century," fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of this new chapter in the "Secrets" franchise.

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee have previously worked together on films like "Special 26" and "Aiyaary." In an interview, Neeraj Pandey expressed his excitement about the project, stating that Manoj's exceptional storytelling skills make him the perfect choice to narrate the journey of the infamous Kohinoor diamond. He believes that the historical ride will enthrall audiences across the world.

