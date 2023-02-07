Left Menu

"Film carries a beautiful message": Derek O'Brien praises Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Rajya Sabha

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Derek O'Brien praised the entire team of 'Pathaan'.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 21:56 IST
"Film carries a beautiful message": Derek O'Brien praises Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Rajya Sabha
Pathaan poster (Image source: Twitter), Derek O'Brien (ANI Photo/Sansad Tv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, said in Rajya Sabha that Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film 'Pathaan' "carries a beautiful message". Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Derek O'Brien also praised the entire team of 'Pathaan'.

"Well done Siddharth Anand (director).... Well done India's biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made Pathaan. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learnt from them.... Do not mess with India's biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message," he said. 'Pathaan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, faced controversy after the release of the film's Besharam Rang song last year.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on January 25, 2023. The film has raked in Rs 849 crore worldwide gross after 12 days of its release. In his speech, the Trinamool Congress MP also slammed the BJP-led government on the Adani issue.

He accused the government of weakening institutions and using probe agencies against their opponents. "You cannot have one rule for the opposition and one rule for your friends and cronies," he said.

The Trinamool Congress leader alleged that institutions like SEBI did not act swiftly on their mandate in the wake of allegations against the business conglomerate. US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with report making allegations about stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani group firms. The Adani group has refuted the charges.

The Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following Hindenburg Research report. They are also demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023