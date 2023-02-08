Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce rules films on OTT only after 42 days of theatrical release

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the apex trade body of the Malayalam film industry, on Wednesday said that all films being released in theatres from April 1, 2023, will be shown on OTT platforms only after 42 days of their theatrical release. The decision will also be applicable to other language films released in Kerala.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the list of films which are currently ready for OTT release and the films which are under contract till March 31, 2023, should be provided to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. Reportedly, the trade body has also decided to not allow audiences to give movie reviews from the theatre premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)