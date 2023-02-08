Left Menu

Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce rules films on OTT only after 42 days of theatrical release

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to restrict the OTT release of films after 42 days of theatrical release. It has also decided to not allow the audience to give movie reviews from the theatre premises.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:21 IST
Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce rules films on OTT only after 42 days of theatrical release
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the apex trade body of the Malayalam film industry, on Wednesday said that all films being released in theatres from April 1, 2023, will be shown on OTT platforms only after 42 days of their theatrical release. The decision will also be applicable to other language films released in Kerala.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the list of films which are currently ready for OTT release and the films which are under contract till March 31, 2023, should be provided to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. Reportedly, the trade body has also decided to not allow audiences to give movie reviews from the theatre premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023