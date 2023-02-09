Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations; In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival returns full steam ahead; record tourism expected and more

NY Philharmonic lures LA's star conductor Gustavo Dudamel The New York Philharmonic said on Tuesday that renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will become the orchestra's music and artistic director beginning in 2026, dealing a blow to the music world of Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations; In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival returns full steam ahead; record tourism expected and more
Shania Twain Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

After a life-threatening bout of COVID-19, five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain hopes to bring joy to the world with her new album "Queen of Me". Like everyone else, the Canadian singer and songwriter was cooped up during the pandemic. But instead of navel gazing, Twain, 57, said she put herself in a playful frame of mind.

In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival returns full steam ahead; record tourism expected

Rio de Janeiro's famously colorful Carnival celebration will return in full force this month and is expected to generate nearly $1 billion in business, an all-time high, following the pandemic-related restrictions of years past. The streets of Brazil's second largest city will again play host to the free and wildly hedonistic parties, known as blocos, while the traditional samba schools will parade through the city's Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome.

NY Philharmonic lures LA's star conductor Gustavo Dudamel

The New York Philharmonic said on Tuesday that renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will become the orchestra's music and artistic director beginning in 2026, dealing a blow to the music world of Los Angeles. Known for his kinetic energy and bouncing curly hair, Dudamel has led the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009. He was hired by Deborah Borda, who is now the president of the New York Philharmonic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

