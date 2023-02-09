Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations; In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival returns full steam ahead; record tourism expected and more

The streets of Brazil's second largest city will again play host to the free and wildly hedonistic parties, known as blocos, while the traditional samba schools will parade through the city's Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome. NY Philharmonic lures LA's star conductor Gustavo Dudamel The New York Philharmonic said on Tuesday that renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will become the orchestra's music and artistic director beginning in 2026, dealing a blow to the music world of Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations; In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival returns full steam ahead; record tourism expected and more
Shania Twain Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

After a life-threatening bout of COVID-19, five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain hopes to bring joy to the world with her new album "Queen of Me". Like everyone else, the Canadian singer and songwriter was cooped up during the pandemic. But instead of navel gazing, Twain, 57, said she put herself in a playful frame of mind.

In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival returns full steam ahead; record tourism expected

Rio de Janeiro's famously colorful Carnival celebration will return in full force this month and is expected to generate nearly $1 billion in business, an all-time high, following the pandemic-related restrictions of years past. The streets of Brazil's second largest city will again play host to the free and wildly hedonistic parties, known as blocos, while the traditional samba schools will parade through the city's Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome.

NY Philharmonic lures LA's star conductor Gustavo Dudamel

The New York Philharmonic said on Tuesday that renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will become the orchestra's music and artistic director beginning in 2026, dealing a blow to the music world of Los Angeles. Known for his kinetic energy and bouncing curly hair, Dudamel has led the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009. He was hired by Deborah Borda, who is now the president of the New York Philharmonic.

Super Bowl ads lean on stars, humor to grab attention

An unprecedented number of star-studded commercials will battle for attention during Sunday's Super Bowl airing on Fox, as brands focus on getting laughs in a tough economy. Celebrities from the worlds of music and movies including rock legends Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol, who appear in a Workday ad about corporate "rockstars," and rapper Jack Harlow, featured in a spot for Doritos, will hit notes of humor and self-deprecation as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the National Football League championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023