Newlyweds Sidharth, Kiara are now power couple brand ambassadors

Not just personally but professionally also the newly wedded couple Sidharth-Kiara are in a happy place. The two, who tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7, have been announced as the faces of Trends Footwear.

On being associated with the brand, Sidharth said, "I am very excited and happy to be associated with India's favourite footwear destination, Trends Footwear as the face of the brand across India. I loved the range of footwear that I donned - be it the series of men's smart casuals or sportswear. All of these are cool and trendy." Kiara also expressed her happiness.

"Fashion and trends go hand in hand and Trends Footwear is a brand which is widely accepted, visible and loved by consumers across India. There are a variety of shoes available for all occasions that I would love to wear round the clock - be it workout shoes, everyday casuals, party wear, ethnic wear and home wear--and all at very delightful price points," she said. Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO - Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, explained why they chose Sidharth and Kiara as the brand ambassadors.

"Trends Footwear is a destination store serving the latest in footwear to a vast majority of Indian consumers. Being one of the fastest growing retail footwear brands in India, our key brand objective was to establish a strong connection with the youth across the country. In Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, we have two popular talented Bollywood youth icons, who have an extensive following among millennials and the youth of India and Trends Footwear is happy to be associated with them," he said. Nitesh Kumar, CEO - Trends Footwear, Reliance Retail Limited, added, "Trends Footwear offers latest, trendy and fashionable footwear for men, women and children. With our specially designed in-house brands it will showcase a bouquet of reputed national and international brands. Keeping the Indian customers at the core of all that is done, Trends Footwear is bringing up to date footwear fashion so that the latest trends are available to our consumers."

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara are currently busy with post-wedding functions. The two will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for the members of the film industry on Sunday. (ANI)

