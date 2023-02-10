Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94; Super Bowl ads lean on stars, humor to grab attention and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Egypt opens 4,000-year-old tomb on Luxor's West Bank, oldest open to public

Egypt has restored, documented and opened to tourists the Middle Kingdom tomb of Meru, the oldest site accessible to the public on Luxor's West Bank, home to some of its most spectacular Pharaonic monuments including the Valley of the Kings. Meru was a high-ranking official at the court of the 11th Dynasty King Mentuhotep II, who reigned until 2004 BC and who, like Meru, was buried at the necropolis of North Asasif, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

NY Philharmonic lures LA's star conductor Gustavo Dudamel

The New York Philharmonic said on Tuesday that renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will become the orchestra's music and artistic director beginning in 2026, dealing a blow to the music world of Los Angeles. Known for his kinetic energy and bouncing curly hair, Dudamel has led the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009. He was hired by Deborah Borda, who is now the president of the New York Philharmonic.

U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94

Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 94, his publicist told Reuters on Thursday. Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday with his family by his side.

NFL-Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to live performance at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, headlining a halftime show that will highlight her Caribbean culture. The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January 2016 and fans will be clamouring to see the 34-year-old chart-topper when she takes the stage for a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl ads lean on stars, humor to grab attention

An unprecedented number of star-studded commercials will battle for attention during Sunday's Super Bowl airing on Fox, as brands focus on getting laughs in a tough economy. Celebrities from the worlds of music and movies including rock legends Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol, who appear in a Workday ad about corporate "rockstars," and rapper Jack Harlow, featured in a spot for Doritos, will hit notes of humor and self-deprecation as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the National Football League championship.

