Children love my music, says Armaan Malik

Singer Armaan Malik, who has sung the theme song for Nickelodeon, says as someone who grew up watching cartoons, it was a lovely experience to sing something for children.The anthem, Do The Nick Nick for the kids entertainment channel, is written by Gulzar and the music is by Simab Sen. It features childrens favorite Nicktoons including Motu Patlu, Pinaki Happy, Rudra, Shiva, Chikoo Bunty, and more.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:09 IST
Armaan Malik Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Armaan Malik, who has sung the theme song for Nickelodeon, says as someone who grew up watching cartoons, it was a lovely experience to sing something for children.

The anthem, 'Do The Nick Nick' for the kids' entertainment channel, is written by Gulzar and the music is by Simab Sen. It features children’s favorite Nicktoons including Motu Patlu, Pinaki & Happy, Rudra, Shiva, Chikoo & Bunty, and more. ''Simab Sen who has composed the music for it, called me and told me that 'it's a theme song for Nickelodeon and Gulzar sahab was writing the lyrics'. I was like, 'this is amazing'. I feel really grateful and blessed that I got such amazing opportunity to work with such a legend, and especially for such a fun song. ''I've grown up watching cartoons so now to be able to reach out to all those children and teenagers and everyone who ever watches Nick through my voice and through this song is a beautiful feeling,'' Malik told PTI.

The singer said growing up his favourite cartoon was Ninja Hatthori.

''I love interacting with children. They love my songs. So, in a way, it's a beautiful collaboration to have happened and I'm glad that it's turned out so so well and everyone is loving it. My fans are loving it. All the kids that watch the channel love it,'' he added.

