Hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, a Singaporean-Indian turns to film production

Forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to close his restaurant and bar business, Singaporean Anil Goswami became a Bollywood producer with a thriller based on the 1990s Assam conflicts.

His maiden production, titled ''Shadow Assassins'', puts the spotlight back on the "secret killings" in Assam where more than 1,100 civilians died between 1998 and 2001.

''I decided to venture into the film business at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when my restaurant and bars were closed," said Goswami.

The Nilaanjan Reeta Datta-directed film released in theatres across Singapore on Thursday.

Goswami co-produced the film with Dutt as well as Rahul Kapoor and Siddharth Mahajan of Finchbill Motion Pictures.

The story is based on masked gunmen who would raid the homes of those thought to be sympathisers of the outlawed militant group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and pick them up.

Their bullet-ridden and mutilated bodies would be found across the countryside, in fields, forests, streams and rivers. Homes were set on fire and families were devastated.

The film charts the journey of its protagonist Nirbhay Kalita (played by Anurag Sinha), who leaves his home in Guwahati with the hope of starting a new chapter in his life on a college campus over 2,000-km away in Pune.

But the political turmoil in his home state soon engulfs him and his entire family, triggering a chain of events that will radically alter the course of his life.

Dutt, who hails from Assam, said the storyline is "semi-autobiographical".

''It is 50 per cent about my friend who suffered during the Assam conflict and the rest is from my life and what I imagined," the filmmaker told weekly Tabla!.

''This story is well known in Assam but not beyond. To date, people who have suffered have not got justice. I want to help them.'' The entire film was shot in December 2021 in Assam. It was released in 70 theatres across mainly northern India in December last year.

The antagonist Neeraj Deka was played by a popular Singaporean emcee K P Sandhu, making him one of the few actors from the city state to star in a Bollywood movie.

Dutt praised Goswami and said, ''People like him stepping in will break the monopoly over Bollywood by some families.'' Noted Indian singers Javed Ali and Zubeen Garg have lent their voices to two songs in ''Shadow Assassins''. ''I am thrilled that my debut film did phenomenally well for two weeks in India and the audiences as well as critics in general loved it. I am now in talks with Nilaanjan and his team to produce one more Bollywood film. It will have a different theme," Goswami said. Sandhu and a female lead from Singapore will be in Goswami's next film.

