Self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh ties knot with UK-based NRI in Amritsar

Self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh on Friday tied the knot with a UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

The 'Anand Karaj' (a Sikh ritual) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Speaking to reporters after the 'Anand Karaj', the 30-year-old stressed that a marriage ceremony should be simple, as he urged people to not indulge in ''show-off'' by splurging money on a grand wedding.

Married life should be started with the blessings of the almighty, he said.

Asked why the marriage venue was shifted from Fatehpur village in Jalandhar to Amritsar, Singh said he did it for privacy reasons.

He said he had been in talks with Kirandeep Kaur for almost a year.

Asked whether he will stay here with his NRI wife, as he himself has been asking youth not to go abroad, the preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and said he and his wife will stay in Punjab.

Often escorted by his armed supporters, Amritpal has been quite active in Punjab since taking over the reins of 'Waris Punjab De' last year.

The sect hit the headlines last year when his supporters burnt chairs of the Model Town gurdwara in Jalandhar.

They said they were against keeping chairs and sofas in the gurdwara for devotees as it was against tenets of Sikhism.

