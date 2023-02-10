Left Menu

Aakritti Mehra's song 'Ishq Hua' released ahead of Valentine's Day

Technocrat-turned-singer Aakritti Mehras new track Ishq Hua in collaboration with Javedi Ali released on Friday ahead of Valentines Day.The song is based around a love story, featuring Suraj Jumani and Erica Fernandes.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:19 IST
Technocrat-turned-singer Aakritti Mehra's new track ''Ishq Hua'' in collaboration with Javedi Ali released on Friday ahead of Valentine's Day.

The song is based around a love story, featuring Suraj Jumani and Erica Fernandes. It is penned by noted lyricist Danish Sabri.

Composer duo Javed-Mohsin gave the music for the song, which is presented by Blue Music.

Mehra, who earlier crooned tracks such as ''Meri Khwahishen'' and ''Teri Hi'', said she was looking for an opportunity to work with Ali.

''We are living in the era of collaborations, because the outcome is always the best! And this particular collaboration is something we always yearned for.

''The timing is just perfect with Valentine's around the corner. The song 'Ishq Hua' will be a perfect romantic number to listen to,'' the singer said.

