Odd News Roundup: Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef; Office cake culture lives on in Britain despite health warning

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Office cake culture lives on in Britain despite health warning

When Katie Mulligan baked a beetroot cake for her colleagues at a London advertising agency, she was focused on getting the recipe right rather than whether it was acceptable to bring treats into the office. But office cake culture has recently been challenged by the head of Britain's food regulator, Susan Jebb, who grabbed headlines last month by comparing it to passive smoking.

Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef

Craving gnocchi with lamb, black risotto or zucchini pasta? You can order any of them at a Croatian restaurant where a robotic chef is able to rustle up about 70 different one pot meals. Its owners say they believe the BOTS&POTS Sci-Food bistro in Zagreb is the world's only restaurant where ready-to-eat meals in a pot are made by robotic cookers with no human involvement other than loading the devices with fresh ingredients.

