Odd News Roundup: Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week; Office cake culture lives on in Britain despite health warning and more

Office cake culture lives on in Britain despite health warning

When Katie Mulligan baked a beetroot cake for her colleagues at a London advertising agency, she was focused on getting the recipe right rather than whether it was acceptable to bring treats into the office. But office cake culture has recently been challenged by the head of Britain's food regulator, Susan Jebb, who grabbed headlines last month by comparing it to passive smoking.

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Humankind's best friends stole the show at Elysian Impact's Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show on Friday during New York Fashion Week. The event brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organizations.

Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef

Craving gnocchi with lamb, black risotto or zucchini pasta? You can order any of them at a Croatian restaurant where a robotic chef is able to rustle up about 70 different one pot meals. Its owners say they believe the BOTS&POTS Sci-Food bistro in Zagreb is the world's only restaurant where ready-to-eat meals in a pot are made by robotic cookers with no human involvement other than loading the devices with fresh ingredients.

