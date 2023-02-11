Left Menu

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend 2023 BAFTA awards after two years absence

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the 2023 BAFTA awards on February 19 after skipping the ceremony for two consecutive years.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 10:32 IST
Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend 2023 BAFTA awards after two years absence
Kate Middleton, Prince William (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the 2023 BAFTA awards on February 19 after skipping the ceremony for two consecutive years. According to Variety, an American media company, William, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, hasn't attended the film awards since 2020.

The royal couple understandably missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip the day before. However, last year, they were also absent from the ceremony. A BAFTA spokesperson told Variety at the time that this was due to "diary constraints."

Their absence is always noticeable because they usually sit in the front row ground level seats at Royal Albert Hall. The duo's presence usually adds an extra element of logistics and, some may argue, glamour to the festivities. The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now known, will attend this year's awards, which have been moved from the Royal Albert Hall to the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank, and then walk backstage to meet with the winners and EE Rising Star Award finalists.

As per Variety, the couple's attendance at the awards has only been confirmed in recent days. A strict royal rota is anticipated to be in place, which means William and Kate will only meet with a small group of media on the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023