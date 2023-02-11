Left Menu

'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd reveals his son thought he worked "at the movie theatre"

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has revealed that his son was unaware of his father's stardom through most of his childhood.

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has revealed that his son was unaware of his father's stardom through most of his childhood. According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, in a preview clip promoting Rudd's appearance on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', Rudd revealed his son Jack believed his dad worked in a movie theatre for about 10 years during Jack's childhood.

Rudd stated that it all started when Jack, who was around 4 or 5 years old at the time, and his friends went to the movie theatre. The actor said since he didn't want to "sit (his) kids down" when they were 3 years old and show them all the movies he's been in, he never "really explained what (he) did."

"We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby... So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theatre, which I thought was very cute," Rudd explained, reported Fox News. He noted that it took quite a while for his son to realize his dad was actually a famous actor, saying he was around 15 years old when he figured it out. The actor accepted some blame, saying, "I never corrected him," telling him, "I work at the AMC Lowes."

He previously shared that both his son and his daughter Darby aren't very impressed by the fact that he is a Marvel superhero. "I think I'm Dad more than I'm Ant-Man or in the MCU," Rudd told People magazine earlier this month. "They don't care, nor should they." Rudd made his first appearance in the Marvel Universe in 2015 in the first 'Ant-Man' movie. Since that film, he has appeared as the character in four Marvel movies, including 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' and 'Avengers Endgame'. (ANI)

