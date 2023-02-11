Left Menu

Ben Foster, Justice Smith, Katherine Waterston to lead thriller 'Floodplain'

Hollywood actors Ben Foster, Justice Smith and Katherine Waterston are set to feature in an upcoming thriller movie, titled Floodplain.Filmmaker Tim Sutton will direct the project, which will also star Maria Bakalova, known for her performances in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Bodies Bodies Bodies.According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Floodplain is backed by Topic Studios.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2023 16:14 IST
Hollywood actors Ben Foster, Justice Smith and Katherine Waterston are set to feature in an upcoming thriller movie, titled ''Floodplain''.

Filmmaker Tim Sutton will direct the project, which will also star Maria Bakalova, known for her performances in ''Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'' and ''Bodies Bodies Bodies''.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, ''Floodplain'' is backed by Topic Studios. It has a script by Bill Gullo.

The film explores themes of family trauma, environmental justice and race via the story of a man (Foster) who must return to his hometown to help prevent a catastrophic flood and confront the mistakes from his past.

''Floodplain'' will also be produced by Jordan Horowitz of Original Headquarters alongside Annie Marter. Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Jennifer Westin will executive produce for Topic Studios.

