Left Menu

Ajay Devgn pens congratulatory note for newlyweds Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Saturday, penned down a congratulatory note for the newlyweds Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 17:45 IST
Ajay Devgn pens congratulatory note for newlyweds Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi
Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Saturday, penned down a congratulatory note for the newlyweds Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture from the wedding which he captioned, "Dear Shivaleeka & Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage. Here's wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead."

Ajay attended the marriage ceremony along with his nephew Aaman Devgn. In the picture, Ajay and Aaman could be seen posing with the couple and their parents Kumar Mangat Pathak, Neelam Pathak, Sumir Oberoi and Sarina Oberoi.

Abhishek Pathak recently directed Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna starrer thriller film 'Drishyam 2' which was released in November last year. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

The film collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Bholaa' along with Tabu.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan' and director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023