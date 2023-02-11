Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

"Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else," he said. Tory said the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and "ended by mutual consent earlier this year." He said he would work with city employees and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration. "I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:14 IST
UPDATE 2-Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned abruptly on Friday, shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported that he had an affair with a much younger staff member.

Tory, 68, acknowledged the relationship in a statement announcing his departure, saying it had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall. Tory did not identify the staff member. The Star, citing unnamed sources, said the woman was a 31-year-old mayoral adviser.

"I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions," Tory said. "Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else," he said.

Tory said the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and "ended by mutual consent earlier this year." He said he would work with city employees and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

"I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well," Tory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023