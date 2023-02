Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

After a life-threatening bout of COVID-19, five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain hopes to bring joy to the world with her new album "Queen of Me". Like everyone else, the Canadian singer and songwriter was cooped up during the pandemic. But instead of navel gazing, Twain, 57, said she put herself in a playful frame of mind.

Carlos Saura, who led Spanish art cinema's revival, dead at 91

Filmmaker Carlos Saura, who led the awakening of Spain's art cinema after decades of fascist dictatorship under Francisco Franco and captivated international audiences with passionate flamenco choreography dramas, died on Friday. He was 91. The Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences said Saura, died at home surrounded by loved ones. He had been due to receive the academy's Honorary Goya Award at the annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

U.S. composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94

Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 94, his publicist told Reuters on Thursday. Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday with his family by his side.

NFL-Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to live performance at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, headlining a halftime show that will highlight her Caribbean culture. The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January 2016 and fans will be clamouring to see the 34-year-old chart-topper when she takes the stage for a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

BRITS' all-male best artist list casts shadow ahead of music awards

Hitmakers gather in London on Saturday for Britain's pop music honours, the BRIT awards, where an all-male contender list for the artist of the year prize has cast a shadow over the event's introduction of gender-neutral categories. The annual ceremony handed out its inaugural artist of the year and international artist of the year prizes in 2022 - to Adele and Billie Eilish respectively - after organisers got rid of the BRITs' female and male categories.

