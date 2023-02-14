Pyaar ka rang chada hai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani glow in their pre-wedding pictures

It's their month and it's their day too! On the occasion of Valentine's day, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani revealed a new set of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The 'Shershaah' couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

In the new set of pictures, Kiara was dressed in a sliver-coloured lehenga, teaming it up with a mustard-coloured dupatta. Sidharth was seen in a yellow kurta-pyjama with an embroidered shawl around his neck. Kiara's stone-studded heavy neckpiece is the highlight of her attire. In the lovey-dovey pictures, the newlyweds exude glamour, love and positivity.

Sidharth and Kiara have not specified whether the pictures are from Mehendi or Haldi ceremony. Fans and followers showered their love and blessings on the new couple. They wrote in the caption, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai..." Sidharth and Kiara reportedly started dating during the shoot of 'Shershaah', a film which happens to be the biggest hit in Sidharth's career so far. (ANI)

