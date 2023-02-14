Sakshi Singh Dhoni snapped in Udaipur ahead of Hardik Pandya's speculated wedding

Left Menu

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni was snapped coming out of the Udaipur airport earlier today.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:49 IST
Sakshi Singh Dhoni (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni was snapped coming out of the Udaipur airport earlier today. MS Dhoni, however, did not accompany her.

Check out the pictures here: It is being speculated that Sakshi is in Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding.

If reports are to be believed, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic will renew their wedding vows on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Hardik and Natasa were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya Pandya yesterday. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir were also seen at the airport along with Hardik and Natasa.

Natasa and Hardik are scheduled to renew their vows in a white wedding. Traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet have also been planned. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their son Agastya in July 2020.

Hardik and Natasa are yet to make any statement about their white wedding in Udaipur. (ANI)

