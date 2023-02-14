Indian film 'Dostojee' set to release in US, UAE and Australia

According to an exclusive report by Variety, Bioskope Films LLC, based in California, has bought U.S. theatrical rights and will release the film in 75 places across 26 states. The theatrical run qualifies the Bengali-language 'Dostojee' for consideration at the 96th Academy Awards, which will be held in 2024. The premiere of the film will take place in New York City. Variety further reports that 'Dostojee' will also be released in 15 locations across Canada, 10 cities in Australia and New Zealand, and Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman in the United Arab Emirates. Phars Film Co-Motion Pictures will handle distribution in the United Arab Emirates, while Bongoz Films will handle distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

The film recounts the friendship of two eight-year-old boys in 1992-93 when Hindu-Muslim tensions in India intensified in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay bomb bombings and percolated down to a rural village on the India-Bangladesh border. Palash (Asik Shaikh), the Hindu Brahmin's son, and Safikul (Arif Shaikh), the Muslim weaver's son, are closest friends until fate intervenes. The film had its world premiere at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. After visiting 32 film festivals in 26 countries and receiving eight international prizes, it was released theatrically in India in November 2022, where it was a box office hit over a 12-week run. It previously attended the Hong Kong - Asia Film Financing Forum and the Indian lab Film Bazaar, from whence it travelled to the Cannes Film Market as part of the 'Film Bazaar Goes to Cannes' programme.

(ANI)

