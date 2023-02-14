40 couples tie the knot on Valentine's Day at marriage registrar office in Pune

The marriage registrar office in Pune was teeming on Tuesday with couples as they queued up to tie the nuptial knot on Valentine's Day to make the day extra special in their life.

As many as 40 marriage registrations were recorded in the office in a single day on the festival of love, a multi-fold rise from normal days, an official said.

Family members of some brides and grooms were also present at the marriage registrar office, which saw a rush since morning as couples arrived to exchange garlands.

''On an average, 12 to 13 marriages get registered on a normal day. However, since today was Valentine's Day, many couples opted for February 14 to tie the knot,'' said Shravan Hardikar, Inspector General of Registration & Controller of Stamps.

He said 40 marriage registrations were recorded during the day.

''Since marriage is a special occasion, we wanted to make it even more special by tying the knot on Valentine's Day and we are happy we could get the desired date. Our joy has now multiplied by many times,'' said an elated couple at the marriage registrar office.

The mother of a groom said both families mutually decided February 14 as the date for marriage and accordingly arrived in the registrar office to complete wedding formalities.

Another official said they had kept enough number of registration forms and also made other arrangements anticipating more than usual number of couples would be coming to tie the knot on Valentine's Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)