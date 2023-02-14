Left Menu

NHRC seeks ATR from Odisha CS on Koraput man walking miles with wife’s body

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:49 IST
NHRC seeks ATR from Odisha CS on Koraput man walking miles with wife’s body
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Odisha Chief Secretary on a Koraput-based migrant labourer walking miles with his wife's body on his shoulder.

The NHRC also asked the chief secretary to submit the ATR within four weeks of receiving the notice. The commission issued the notice on a petition of activist cum advocate Radhakanta Tripathy.

Tripathy in his petition has highlighted the plight of migrant workers.

It is alleged that on February 8, 2023, a poor migrant worker Samula Pangi from Koraput, Odisha walked for several kilometres with his wife's body on his shoulder after she died in an autorickshaw while returning from a hospital in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the commission report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023