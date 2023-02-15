Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

LVMH top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the passing of star designer Virgil Abloh over a year ago.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director", Louis Vuitton said in a tweet. Williams' first collection for the label will be shown in June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, the brand added. Williams rose to fame in the music business as a producer and singer with hits including "Happy" and "Blurred Lines." He has won 13 Grammy awards and was a judge on the popular singing competition show "The Voice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)