Entertainment News Roundup: 'Bridgerton' spin-off goes back in time to show 'Queen Charlotte' origins; African artists show support for east Congo conflict at music festival and more

LaQuan Smith turns NY's Rainbow Room into catwalk at Fashion Week

Designer LaQuan Smith took over one of New York's most famed locations for his Fashion Week show on Monday, presenting his Fall 2023 collection at the Rainbow Room. Smith turned the glamorous space on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza into a catwalk with a celebrity star-studded front row that included musician Lil Nas X.

African artists show support for east Congo conflict at music festival

Artists from across Africa performed at the "Amani" festival in eastern Democratic Republic to show support for victims of conflict despite growing insecurity in the area. The audience clapped, cheered and sang along to more than 20 acts including Senegalese rap star Didier Awadi.

'Bridgerton' spin-off goes back in time to show 'Queen Charlotte' origins

Queen Charlotte, the brazen and meddling monarch in the hit Netflix period drama "Bridgerton", gets her own spin-off series showing the popular character's origin story. "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story", which will premiere on the streaming platform on May 4, goes back in time to tell the monarch's rise to power and love life.

'All That Breathes' director Shaunak Sen 'overwhelmed' with award nods

Indian director Shaunak Sen knew he had something special when making BAFTA and Oscar nominated documentary "All That Breathes", but the 35-year-old filmmaker said it "barely... correlates with the scale" of the recognition he is getting. His film, about two brothers in Delhi who help care for birds that fall from the sky due to pollution, is competing for best documentary at both major awards shows, starting with this weekend's British Film Academy Awards, or BAFTAs.

Argentine documentary about junta trial set for Berlin bow

An Argentine documentary based on hundreds of hours of audiovisual recordings of a seminal 1985 trial of leaders of the country's bloody military junta will make its international debut on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival. The release of "The Trial" coincides with the 40th anniversary of the return of democracy in Argentina, following the 1976-1983 dictatorship, which left up to 30,000 people dead or missing, according to human rights organizations.

Film academy response to Will Smith slap was 'inadequate,' group's president says

Hollywood's film academy did not adequately respond to Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last March, the organization's president said on Monday at a gathering of this year's Oscar nominees. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was criticized for allowing Smith to remain in his seat, and accept the best actor trophy, after he assaulted Rock on stage.

Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

LVMH's top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the death of star designer Virgil Abloh over a year ago. "Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director", Louis Vuitton said in a tweet, confirming earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal and the French daily Le Figaro.

Pregnant Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'

Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna made a grand return to the stage on Sunday, floating high above the Super Bowl field, dazzling the crowd with a fast-paced medley of her hits and revealing that she is pregnant with her second child. Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit and baggy coat, Rihanna opened the biggest showcase in music by singing "Bitch Better Have My Money" as she stood, with a noticeably rounded belly, on a platform suspended in the air. She was gradually lowered to the ground as she went through well-known songs from "Only Girl (In the World)" to "Rude Boy" and "Work."

BRIT awards: Harry Styles triumphs with most wins

Harry Styles was the big winner at the BRIT awards, Britain's pop music honours, on Saturday, winning all four categories he had been nominated in, a week after his triumph at the Grammys. Styles took home the coveted album of the year for "Harry's House", song of the year for his synth pop hit "As It Was", best pop/R&B act and artist of the year, one of two gender-neutral categories introduced last year after BRIT awards organisers got rid of female and male distinctions.

