Olivia Wilde shares clarification after calling A$AP Rocky "hot" for supporting Rihanna

After actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde wants critics to stop worrying after she recently posted and deleted an Instagram Story calling A$AP Rocky "hot" for supporting Rihanna from the sidelines at the 2023 Super Bowl.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 03:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 03:47 IST
Olivia Wilde shares clarification after calling A$AP Rocky "hot" for supporting Rihanna
Olivia Wilde (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde wants critics to stop worrying after she recently posted and deleted an Instagram Story calling A$AP Rocky "hot" for supporting Rihanna from the sidelines at the 2023 Super Bowl. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a since-deleted message posted to Instagram Stories, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director reshared a video of the rapper cheering on his pregnant girlfriend.

Alongside the clip, Olivia wrote, "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge." The filmmaker, who split from Harry Styles in November 2022, later re-entered the chat to clarify that there's no need to worry about her initial response.

"For anyone who got it twisted... It's hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat," she wrote in a follow-up message on Instagram Stories. As for the "thaaaaaat" Olivia was referring to none other than Rihanna's 13-minute set that had fans seated during her halftime show. Rihanna, who welcomed a baby boy with A$AP last May, also revealed she is pregnant with their second child.

And it turns out, audience members weren't the only ones surprised by the reveal since her dancers were also in the dark. "I did not know she was pregnant," one performer shared on social media, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

