Left Menu

Over 1,000 break world speed date record on Valentine's Day

Dare to Date, which specialises in speed dates, split those signed up into groups by age and sexual orientation but apart from that they were not screened - which is what many participants said made it better than internet dating. "I think it's much more natural than Tinder," Tiffany Guerenne, 29, said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 05:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 05:39 IST
Over 1,000 break world speed date record on Valentine's Day

In dating, they say there are plenty more fish in the sea.

For 1,363 speed daters meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, the bigger the sea, the better the chances of catching something. Organiser Dare to Date billed the Valentine's Day event as the world's biggest ever speed date, saying it smashed the previous record of 964 participants set in Dublin, Ireland, in 2019.

In a cavernous repurposed warehouse filled with rows of tables and disco music, participants circulated every four minutes meeting on average 16 people during the evening. Dare to Date, which specialises in speed dates, split those signed up into groups by age and sexual orientation but apart from that they were not screened - which is what many participants said made it better than internet dating.

"I think it's much more natural than Tinder," Tiffany Guerenne, 29, said. "Speed dating is really cool because there are so many different people and they're maybe people we wouldn't have said 'yes' to on Tinder." Dare to Date event manager Jill de Graaf said it was time to reclaim Valentine's Day for singles.

"It's the day of love but also I'm single and I know all of my friends in couples are all doing something and it can be a pretty sad day for singles, but we're just taking it back," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023