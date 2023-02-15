Left Menu

UK First Lady Akshata Murty, daughters spotted holidaying in Goa

Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their two daughters and her mother Sudha Murty were spotted holidaying at Benaulim beach in south Goa, about 40 km from state capital Panaji.A fisherman named Francis Fernandes, locally known as Pele, said he immediately identified the UK First Lady when she approached him on Monday inquiring about water sports at the popular tourist attraction.In a video shot by locals, Pele can be seen interacting with Akshata, whose father Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys.

Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their two daughters and her mother Sudha Murty were spotted holidaying at Benaulim beach in south Goa, about 40 km from state capital Panaji.

A fisherman named Francis Fernandes, locally known as Pele, said he immediately identified the UK First Lady when she approached him on Monday inquiring about water sports at the popular tourist attraction.

In a video shot by locals, Pele can be seen interacting with Akshata, whose father Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys. Later, he also uploaded his picture with her and Sudha Murty on social media.

"She (Akshata) asked me, is water sports safe in Goa? I told her, 'Ma'am, it is 100 per cent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to enjoy water sports," he said.

Sharing a few more snatches of his conversation with the 10 Downing Street resident, Pele said, "Before they got on our speed boats, I told her that there are many Goans living in the UK and I want her to see that they are safe too." Akshaya replied "done", he said with a wide grin.

Pele called the meeting with Akshata and Sudha Murty, who is an author, philanthropist and the chairperson of non-profit Infosys Foundation, a humbling experience. "I feel every politician in India should learn from them. They are so down to earth." Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty married in 2009 and the couple has two daughters – Anoushka and Krishna. Pele had shot to fame earlier when he hosted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Benaulim beach.

