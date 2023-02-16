Left Menu

'Fantastic Voyage' star and '60s sex symbol Raquel Welch passes away at 82

Actor Raquel Welch, who gained stardom as a sex symbol in 1960s, has passed away at the age of 82, following a brief illness, according to TMZ, an American tabloid news organization.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 03:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 03:41 IST
'Fantastic Voyage' star and '60s sex symbol Raquel Welch passes away at 82
Raquel Welch (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Raquel Welch, who gained stardom as a sex symbol in 1960s, has passed away at the age of 82, following a brief illness, according to TMZ, an American tabloid news organization. TMZ has reported that according to Raquel's family members, she died on Wednesday. She first gained attention for her performances in 'Fantastic Voyage' and 'One Million Years B.C.', both in 1966.

Welch had only a few lines in 'B.C.', but it was her clothing -- a modest and tiny deerskin bikini -- that propelled her to sex symbol status. Welch's stardom rose further from there, and she became one of the most sought-after female stars in the 1960s and 1970s. In the process she took home several accolades including a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her 1974 role in 'The Three Musketeers'.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, following her death, Welch's rep Steve Sauer, said, "Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness... The 82-year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in 'One Million, B.C' and 'Fantastic Voyage.' " "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch," he added.

Through the years, Welch starred alongside a few of Hollywood's leading men including Frank Sinatra, Robert Wagner, James Stewart, Dean Martin and Burt Reynolds. As per TMZ, Welch was named one of the '100 Sexiest Stars in Film History' in an issue of Empire magazine in 1995 and was ranked 3rd in Playboy's '100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century'. She also appeared on 'The Cher Show' in 1975 and performed 'I'm a Woman' with Cher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023