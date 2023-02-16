Kunal Kemmu concludes shooting of his directorial debut movie 'Madgaon Express'

Left Menu

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday said he has wrapped filming for his directorial debut movie Madgaon Express.Kemmu shared the news on his social media accounts, thanking producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment for backing the project.Its a film wrap I cant wait to share this one with all of you sooon, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:07 IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday said he has wrapped filming for his directorial debut movie ''Madgaon Express''.

Kemmu shared the news on his social media accounts, thanking producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment for backing the project.

''It's a film wrap! #madgaonexpress It's been such an incredible journey and I couldn't have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it,'' the actor said.

Kemmu, 39, also praised the film's cast -- Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Remo Dsouza, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

''Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way,'' the actor, known for movies such as ''Kalyug'', ''Traffic Signal'', ''99'', ''Golmaal'' franchise, ''Go Goa Gone'' and ''Lootcase'', wrote. ''And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day 1 have been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film... I can't wait to share this one with all of you sooon,'' he added.

