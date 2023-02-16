Heartstopper Season 2 ending disclosed by creator ahead of premiere

The LGBTQ teen drama Heartstopper on Netflix has resonated with a global audience and quickly gained popularity, resulting in many fans eagerly anticipating the official announcement of Heartstopper Season 2. As anticipation continues to grow, Alice Oseman, the series creator whose comics inspired the show, provides some insight into how she plans to conclude the love stories of Nick, Charlie, and their circle of friends.

The comedy-drama is aimed at young adults and revolves around Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a somewhat reserved student who becomes smitten with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). It also delves into the lives of their circle of friends, which includes Tao (William Gao), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tara (Corinna Brown), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), and Isaac (Tobie Donovan). Comprising of eight episodes, Heartstopper was met with positive reviews that commended the performances of the cast and the unapologetically genuine tone of the series.

Osman shared with Attitude Magazine that she has a clear idea of how the story will ultimately conclude. While she refrains from providing specific details about the ending, Osman confirms that the series will have a happy ending, which is already widely anticipated by fans. In terms of the show's upcoming developments, Oseman reveals that viewers can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of Isaac, the amiable bookworm portrayed by Tobie Donovan. She expresses excitement about the possibilities for Isaac's character and hints that future seasons will delve into his story in greater depth.

“I’ve known for ages exactly how Heartstopper is going to end,” she tells Attitude Magazine. “it’s been really helpful to have that like endpoint for me to kind of build towards,” said Osman.

She added, “I’m not going to spoil anything,” she adds, “but I mean, it’s a happy ending. I feel like

Oseman said that in Heartstopper Season 2, they will focus more on a character called Isaac, who is a book lover. She thinks there is more to Isaac's story that they haven't shown yet and she is excited to share more of it with viewers.

“Definitely. I think Isaac has a lot more to him than we’ve seen already. I’m really looking forward to seeing more of his story in future seasons.”

Heartstopper Season 1 concluded with Harry getting suspended, and Charlie's friendship with Tao still being broken. Charlie, feeling very sad, quits rugby and avoids Nick. Tao and Nick want Charlie to be happy, so they work together to help him. Charlie and Tao become friends again, and Charlie bravely confronts Ben about his abuse. Charlie and Nick share a kiss after Nick expresses his desire to continue their relationship. Charlie feels happy when Nick tells him that he wants to come out to their friends, and they plan to do it on a date by the water. Later that day, Charlie tells his mother that he is gay, and she accepts him.

The release date for Heartstopper Season 2 is yet to be out.

