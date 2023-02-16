Left Menu

Two-day National Sanskrit Film Festival in Jaipur from Saturday

Apart from this, a talk show on the topic Sanskrit Cinema from Past to Present will be held along with the screening of film Bhagvadjjukam on February 18, Kochhar said in a statement.Public Health Engineering Minister Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the Sanskrit film festival.

The two-day National Sanskrit Film Festival will be organised here on February 18 and 19 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Sanskrit Academy President Saroj Kochhar said that on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 18, the world's first Sanskrit film on Adi Guru Shankaracharya, made forty years ago will be screened.

The world's first Sanskrit language science film 'Yanam' based on the Mars Mission will be screen the next day. The event will be held at Gem Cinema here under the All India Magh Mahotsav. Kochhar said this festival is being organised in collaboration with the Art and Culture Department, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya and Rajasthan Vipra Welfare Board.

Apart from this, a talk show on the topic 'Sanskrit Cinema from Past to Present' will be held along with the screening of film Bhagvadjjukam on February 18, Kochhar said in a statement.

Public Health Engineering Minister Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the Sanskrit film festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

