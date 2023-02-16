Left Menu

Yakshagana artiste Baliga Narayana Bhagawatha passes away

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:12 IST
Veteran Yakshagana playback singer and scriptwriter Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha passed away at his residence near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Thursday, family sources said. He was 84.

He hailed from Maruru near Moodbidri, and is survived by sons Madhava, Shashidhara and Shivashankara who is also a noted Yakshagana playback singer. His wife, Jayalakshmi, had predeceased him.

Bhagawatha, who had a large fan following, had mastered a unique style of singing that fans had named as 'Balipa style', which was distinct from that of other singers. He had a rich voice and wrote over 30 Yakshagana 'prasangas' (scripts).

He was born on March 19, 1938 at Padre village in Kasaragod of Kerala. His family later shifted to Maruru. He hailed from a family of Yakshagana artistes.

The veteran man had served at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Yakshagana mela as an artiste for several years. He had created several contexts and songs of Yakshagana.

Bhagawatha served Yakshagana art for more than 60 years. He first started Padre Jatadari Mela. He knew more than 50 contexts of Yakshagana of which 30 were published.

He has received several awards including Samagra Prashasthi 2021, Karnataka Janapada and Yakshagana Jana Prashasthi 2003, Karnataka Janapada Parishad Doddamane Lingegowda Prashasthi 2002 and the Karnataka Rajyotsava award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

