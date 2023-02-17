'Quantumania' star Jonathan Majors reveals he almost walked out of his first Marvel meeting

Actor Jonathan Majors, who will be seen as Kang the Conquerer, a character capable of travelling through time, in the new film, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', recently revealed that he almost didn't have the role. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the actor's first meeting with Marvel Studios almost saw him almost walk out because the casting office was taking too long to see him.

As per the outlet, Majors told Vanity Fair, "I hope this doesn't bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]... This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I'm running around town and I'm sitting in the office." "I grew up in a very particular way and I don't want to waste nobody's time. So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go,'" he continued.

Majors didn't make it out of the building. "I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come... We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat." For the character of Kang, Majors bulked up by consuming 6,100 calories daily and lifting numerous times per day. The results are getting noticed as transformational from how he looked in the film, 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'.

As per Deadline, Majors said, "In my drama school, something they really pushed on us was "don't lift weights, don't work out... They were adamant, especially with the fellas, about not getting too big, primarily because it changes your joints, changes what we call the breathing costume. I always had an issue with that because I grew up playing sports at a very competitive level in Texas, so I came as strong as an 18-year-old kid can be. To answer the question, what it does for me is it brings you closer to the character." (ANI)

