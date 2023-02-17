Left Menu

'Quantumania' star Jonathan Majors reveals he almost walked out of his first Marvel meeting

Quantumania', recently revealed that he almost didn't have the role.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 03:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 03:41 IST
'Quantumania' star Jonathan Majors reveals he almost walked out of his first Marvel meeting
Jonathan Majors as Kang (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jonathan Majors, who will be seen as Kang the Conquerer, a character capable of travelling through time, in the new film, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', recently revealed that he almost didn't have the role. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the actor's first meeting with Marvel Studios almost saw him almost walk out because the casting office was taking too long to see him.

As per the outlet, Majors told Vanity Fair, "I hope this doesn't bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]... This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I'm running around town and I'm sitting in the office." "I grew up in a very particular way and I don't want to waste nobody's time. So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go,'" he continued.

Majors didn't make it out of the building. "I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come... We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat." For the character of Kang, Majors bulked up by consuming 6,100 calories daily and lifting numerous times per day. The results are getting noticed as transformational from how he looked in the film, 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'.

As per Deadline, Majors said, "In my drama school, something they really pushed on us was "don't lift weights, don't work out... They were adamant, especially with the fellas, about not getting too big, primarily because it changes your joints, changes what we call the breathing costume. I always had an issue with that because I grew up playing sports at a very competitive level in Texas, so I came as strong as an 18-year-old kid can be. To answer the question, what it does for me is it brings you closer to the character." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023